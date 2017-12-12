Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro could be tempted by a move to La Liga rivals Valencia in January in a bid to get more game time, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for Los Rojiblancos ever since his move at the beginning of last season.

Since his move from Sevilla in the summer of 2016, Gameiro has scored 20 goals for the club - but has only featured five times so far this season.

Having to compete with Antoine Griezmann for a place in the side has caused the Frenchman to be stuck on the sidelines for much of this season, and with the arrival of fan favorite Diego Costa coming after Christmas, Gameiro would inevitably see himself forced further down the pecking order.

According to Cadena Cope (via Football Espana), second-placed Valencia could offer the former Sevilla forward a way out of the Wanda Metropolitano.

Gameiro admitted last month that he may need to leave Los Rojiblancos in order to earn more game time, and it appears Valencia are interested. The report also claims that Gameiro himself has given the green light on the move, with Atletico happy to sell.

Valencia are looking to strengthen their attacking options after a brilliant start to the campaign. While Simone Zaza has been on fire so far this term, the club are said to be eager to improve their arsenal for the second half of the season.