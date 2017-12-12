Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Encourages Clarets Fans to 'Dream' of European Football

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has urged the club's fans to believe in the prospect of European football next season, as the Clarets continue their remarkable progress in the upper half of the Premier League standings this term.

Quoted in the Lancashire Telegraph, the Burnley steward encouraged supporters to keep the faith in the club's progress this campaign explaining 'dreams are for fans', as they face Stoke City at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening.

Dyche said: “Dreams are for fans, without doubt, that’s part of the magic of football. Reality is for managers, that’s what I think. Delivering what you can deliver is important, but you want dreams, to see your team giving everything and getting accolades and wins.

"That’s what fans want, and I think they’re really enjoying the journey of Burnley since I’ve been here, I don’t get many who question the whole thing. My job is to look at the realities, but the positive side of the realities."

Having stayed in the English top flight at the second attempt in the Premier League, Burnley have come on leaps bounds this term having shattered preconceptions about the Lancashire club, as they now sit in seventh spot in the table - level on points with Tottenham Hotspur.

As the Clarets host a Potters side reeling from a weekend hammering versus Spurs also, as Burnley seek a sixth win in nine league games.

Their form up to now have seen Dyche's men whispered as having a shot at European berth next season, and for the time being at least he wants to keep feet firmly on the ground. Citing the Hollywood story of Leicester City two seasons ago however, the Burnley boss believes there is more than enough scope to keep the dream alive.

“There is a challenge in the Premier League, it’s an unforgiving place." Dyche sadi. "But the positive side is our players are getting more assured, growing and understanding it better.

"They’re delivering better performances. But you always want that, fans to be open-minded about the what ifs, the possibilities and probables.

"The possibles are what Leicester did, they kept a mindset of anything is achievable. That’s the beauty of the game."