Chelsea Defender Cesar Azpilicueta Demands Response From Blues Against Huddersfield Town

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has urged his side to respond from their weekend defeat to West Ham United, as the Blues travel to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the club's official website, the 28-year-old called on his side to react to their surprise weekend loss saying the best teams 'answer in a strong way', with a trip to the Terriers the perfect opportunity for an immediate riposte.

On their loss at the London Stadium Azpilicueta said: "Every time you concede an early goal it makes it even more difficult. Every game is difficult. You have to play 90 minutes very well to get the points. When you are 1-0 down it becomes harder.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-CHELSEA

"We are obviously disappointed with it. We need to analyse to bounce back from the defeat. I think we did not start the way that we had to start. We conceded an early goal and after this West Ham were in a dangerous position."

Suffering defeat to Marko Arnautovic's early first-half goal in East London, Antonio Conte's men failed to find the net as the hosts notched their first win under boss David Moyes.

Having suffered their first league defeat in almost two months, Chelsea are now fourteen points off leaders Manchester City at the top of the table, but just three behind their city rivals in United.

As the festive schedule creeps ever nearer, the midweek clash in West Yorkshire begins a run of quick games in succession, and Azpilicueta believes now is the perfect time to bounce back, citing the examples of the best teams who respond after setback.

"Big teams, after a defeat, we have to answer in a strong way," he said. "We know it is a tough place. We have the character and hopefully we can get the three points.

"We are in December and we cannot think more than this. We have a tough game against Huddersfield, we will try to get the three points on the road and get back to winning ways and keep going, keep pushing."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters