Chelsea Defender Cesar Azpilicueta Demands Response From Blues Against Huddersfield Town

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has urged his side to respond from their weekend defeat to West Ham United, as the Blues travel to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the club's official website, the 28-year-old called on his side to react to their surprise weekend loss saying the best teams 'answer in a strong way', with a trip to the Terriers the perfect opportunity for an immediate riposte.

On their loss at the London Stadium Azpilicueta said: "Every time you concede an early goal it makes it even more difficult. Every game is difficult. You have to play 90 minutes very well to get the points. When you are 1-0 down it becomes harder.

"We are obviously disappointed with it. We need to analyse to bounce back from the defeat. I think we did not start the way that we had to start. We conceded an early goal and after this West Ham were in a dangerous position."

Suffering defeat to Marko Arnautovic's early first-half goal in East London, Antonio Conte's men failed to find the net as the hosts notched their first win under boss David Moyes.

Having suffered their first league defeat in almost two months, Chelsea are now fourteen points off leaders Manchester City at the top of the table, but just three behind their city rivals in United.

As the festive schedule creeps ever nearer, the midweek clash in West Yorkshire begins a run of quick games in succession, and Azpilicueta believes now is the perfect time to bounce back, citing the examples of the best teams who respond after setback.

"Big teams, after a defeat, we have to answer in a strong way," he said. "We know it is a tough place. We have the character and hopefully we can get the three points.

"We are in December and we cannot think more than this. We have a tough game against Huddersfield, we will try to get the three points on the road and get back to winning ways and keep going, keep pushing."