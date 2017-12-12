Chelsea Eyeing Up Long Term Arsenal Target Ahead of Potential January Move

Chelsea are reportedly looking at potentially hijacking Arsenal's proposed bid to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January, with Conte keen to add numbers to his squad ahead of a busy second half to the season - which includes the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

Both the Gunners and Liverpool both spent the summer attempting to land the 22-year-old, but neither team managed to match the £80m evaluation placed on Lemar's head as his club remained adamant that they would keep hold of as many star players as possible; despite relinquishing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

But now, according to the Telegraph, while Arsenal are preparing to go back in for Lemar after Christmas, Chelsea could also make a move for the versatile wide man - with the Blues short of left-footed players within their ranks.

Lemar may well be looking for an exit away from Monaco after his side dropped out of the Champions League. The reigning champions also sit nine points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain - and the winger could decide to jump ship in January.

Chelsea are hopeful that Monaco's hiring of sporting director Michael Emenalo might help them out. He was previously employed at the Blues, and could make a big difference in sorting out a deal.

Monaco are said to be looking to overhaul their team and academy after a less than impressive start to the season, and selling their prize asset would go a long way to funding that.

January could see a big battle for Lemar's signature take place in London.