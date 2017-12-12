Crystal Palace Confident of Securing January Deal for Espanyol's Diego Lopez

December 12, 2017

Crystal Palace are confident of securing a January deal for Espanyol's Diego Lopez, according to the Mirror

Despite managing to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday, the result, combined with Swansea's victory, meant a return to the bottom of the Premier League table for the Eagles. 

Palace's defence has struggled all season, having conceded 27 goals in 16 games, and Roy Hodgson is keen to address their defensive frailties in the upcoming transfer window. 

With neither Julian Speroni nor Wayne Hennessey particularly impressing Hodgson since his arrival in September, the former England manager is set to bring in a new goalkeeper. 


According to the tabloid, Palace have identified Espanyol's 36-year-old Diego Lopez as a primary target, and the club are growing increasingly confident of securing the Spaniard's signature come January. 

Lopez only joined the Catalan outfit from Milan in the summer, however, the 36-year-old is yet to make a league appearance for the club this season, and he is thought to be well behind Pau Lopez in the pecking order. 


The experienced keeper has enjoyed a successful career at a host of prestigious clubs. In his two spells at Real Madrid, he helped Los Blancos win the La Liga title back in 2007, and later the Champions League in 2010. Lopez has also had successful spells with AC Milan, Sevilla, and Villarreal. 

Roy Hodgson's side will be taking on Watford on Tuesday night at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles will hoping to claim only their third win of the season. 

