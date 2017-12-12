Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Reveals How He Plans to Beat Former Club Newcastle on Wednesday

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Sam Allardyce has revealed how he plans to engineer a victory over former club Newcastle United when Everton face the Tyneside club on Wednesday.

The Toffees head to one of Allardyce's old stomping grounds in St. James' Park in the Premier League as they look to continue their good form of four matches without defeat.

Th 63-year-old masterminded a 1-1 draw with city rivals Liverpool on Sunday, but he told the club's website that a different tactic and game plan would be required to see off the faltering Magpies.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He explained: “We have to play a different tactic because it is a different team, who have different sets of skills and obviously different weaknesses. Our plan will be slightly different to the Liverpool one.

“St James’ Park is always a test for your players. The test is to nullify Newcastle’s attacking flair because it keeps the crowd quiet. The crowd at Newcastle, when the team is in full flow, spur the players on to good performances.

“If you can keep them quiet, keep possession and frustrate them and then play through their lines, then that crowd goes quiet and you get the opportunity to expose and attack their defence. They conceded three goals against Leicester so we’ll be looking at that, particularly at what areas did they expose Newcastle to score, and see if we can do the same.”

Allardyce has overseen an upturn in the Blues' defensive fortunes since his arrival, with only one goal conceded in the last four games.

The veteran manager went on to add that he was expecting more resilient defending from his charges in the upcoming slate of matches, and backed them to win more than they would lose if they could replicate that solidity at the back.

He added: “I instil the basics in the team and the team then expresses itself how it feels, because they have to be the ones that make the decisions - right or wrong decisions - from there on. 

"If you make fewer mistakes than the opposition, you give yourself the opportunity to win a game. Then, it’s about how much quality you have to win that game, quality in the end is what pays off in the end, wherever you are.

“The quality of our defending paid off [against Liverpool] and then one moment - we barely had another - we took full advantage of and I have to say the quality of Wayne’s ball that opened up the back two of Liverpool caused the panic. That panic resulted in the penalty.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters