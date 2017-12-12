FanView: Man City Stars Earned the Right to Celebrate Wildly and Mourinho Should Stop the Bitterness

Manchester City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the 175th Derby carried a huge amount of significance in that Pep Guardiola's side went 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League, but that's not what some people are talking about some days after.

Reports have emerged about a fracas that took place in the immediate aftermath of the game in which Jose Mourinho reportedly made a beeline for the winning dressing room to demand that the Citizens cooled their 'excessive' celebrations.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The story goes that Ederson got into an altercation with the former Chelsea boss who allegedly said 'You f****** show respect. Who are you?', and then the United manager was soaked with milk and water, at which point players in the home dressing room made their way down the corridor and a 15-man brawl commenced.

Various papers have offered their own timelines of the events that unfolded but that is the long and short of it; Mourinho not happy because of City's so-called disrespectful behaviour.

It was a very bad day at the office for the Red Devils, but an even worse one for Mourinho who has come away from the incident with egg on his face.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The fact that he had the audacity to try to tell the imperious Manchester City players, who had just turned United over on their own patch to go 11 points clear, all while recording their 14th straight league win and ending United's 40-match unbeaten home run, to turn their volume down and show respect to one of the least classy managers in the division is laughable.

Mourinho is probably still a top class manager and is undoubtedly a born winner, but on this occasion, again, his hypocrisy and bittnerness has reared its ugly head. He has tried to deflect from what was a huge win for City - but fortunately it has failed spectacularly, and people are still acknowledging the fact that City, with their stupendous football, are way out in front.

REVEALED: Zlatan Comments & Bottle Thrown at Mourinho Set Off Derby Day Brawl @ https://t.co/ICsnjPdFEk — Manchester City Pro (@ManCityPro) December 12, 2017

Guardiola's men have earned the right to celebrate in whichever fashion they feel the situation calls for. Winning a derby match 2-1 at Old Trafford to go 11 points clear, whilst breaking and ending records, is absolute permission to be boisterous.

They are the best team in the Premier League, and quite possibly the best in Europe right now (certainly in terms of points taken that cannot be argued), and are playing some of the best stuff English football has ever seen and that gives them right of passage to be ecstatic about their situation.

Guardiola has said that he was and is the one to encourage his players to celebrate in moments of happiness. He said via the BBC: "After that we went to the locker room and I encourage to the players to celebrate victories but, of course, inside of the locker room.





"Of course, with huge respect for our opponents, not just Manchester United's. When we lose we have to accept defeat and when we win to try to celebrate it.

"I am the guy who encouraged them to celebrate it in that moment but between each other. That is what we did."

The meticulous Spaniard works so hard with his players on the training ground and it is vital for him to encourage those players to release emotions like the normal human beings that they are. If the roles were reversed and United had beaten City to go 11 clear, Mourinho would 100% have been the same.

Mourinho, who has seemingly forgotten all about the time he goaded Liverpool fans at Anfield and ran on the pitch against Barcelona as Inter manager in his own past jubilations, has risked further embarrassment by questioning City's behaviour, when he should really be questioning his own decorum and conduct. And his tactics. And his players.

