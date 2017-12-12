Former Man Utd Boss Louis van Gaal Sets the Bar High for Any Return to Management

Former Manchester United and Bayern Munich manager Louis van Gaal has admitted that he turned down a job offer from Bayer Leverkusen, before claiming that Borussia Dortmund are nowhere near the level of his former club Munich.

The Dutchman has been out of work since he left his post at Manchester United in the summer of 2016, and seems to have set a fairly high bar in regards to when he will return to management.

Speaking to Dutch TV programme De Tafel van Kees on Fox Sports (via FourFourTwo), Van Gaal admitted that he was offered a way back into the game by Leverkusen:

"I had an offer from Bayer Leverkusen, which is a club tailored for me, with many young talents," he claimed, followed by a quick admission that he turned the Bundesliga outfit's advances down.

Peter Bosz's sacking from Dortmund was also thrown into the conversation, with the 66-year-old remaining adamant that even they wouldn't tempt him to return:

"I think Dortmund is not comparable to Bayern Munich, so no,"

"Nowadays, as a coach, you do not have that much time, so I cannot change enough to turn a small club into a big club."

It seems that few teams would turn the Dutchman's head, though his attention does quite clearly seem to be focused on Bayern Munich. While Jupp Heynckes is currently in charge of the German champions, his contract is set to end when the season finishes.

With the club announcing that he will not continue beyond summer, Bayern are in the hunt for a new permanent manager, having sacked Carlo Ancelotti after a poor start to the season.