Former Newcastle Defender Ryan Taylor Signs for Indian Super League Champions

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Reigning Indian Super League champions ATK have confirmed the surprise signing of former Newcastle United and England under-21 international Ryan Taylor. The 33-year-old has seemingly been drafted in to replace fellow Englishman Carl Baker, who recently suffered a season ending achilles tendon injury. 

Taylor has been no stranger to such issues, having spent an injury ravaged seven seasons at Newcastle United. The full-back managed to rack up a measly 18 competitive appearances for the Magpies in his final three seasons, after undergoing two surgeries on a recurring anterior cruciate ligament injury. 

Since leaving St. James' Park in 2015, Taylor has had short spells at Hull City and Port Vale respectively, but has been without a club since the end of last season. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Ryan Taylor will not be the only recognisable name to English football fans on the ATK team sheet this season. 

The 33-year-old will line up alongside former England youth internationals Conor Thomas and Tom Thorpe, and the Indian Super League champions' current "marquee" player -Tottenham Hotspur and Republic of Ireland international -  Robbie Keane. Coupled with the British and Irish influence on the pitch, ATK also boast England legend Teddy Sheringham as their head coach.

