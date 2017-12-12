Former Newcastle Defender Ryan Taylor Signs for Indian Super League Champions

Reigning Indian Super League champions ATK have confirmed the surprise signing of former Newcastle United and England under-21 international Ryan Taylor. The 33-year-old has seemingly been drafted in to replace fellow Englishman Carl Baker, who recently suffered a season ending achilles tendon injury.

Taylor has been no stranger to such issues, having spent an injury ravaged seven seasons at Newcastle United. The full-back managed to rack up a measly 18 competitive appearances for the Magpies in his final three seasons, after undergoing two surgeries on a recurring anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Since leaving St. James' Park in 2015, Taylor has had short spells at Hull City and Port Vale respectively, but has been without a club since the end of last season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Ryan Taylor will not be the only recognisable name to English football fans on the ATK team sheet this season.

The 33-year-old will line up alongside former England youth internationals Conor Thomas and Tom Thorpe, and the Indian Super League champions' current "marquee" player -Tottenham Hotspur and Republic of Ireland international - Robbie Keane. Coupled with the British and Irish influence on the pitch, ATK also boast England legend Teddy Sheringham as their head coach.