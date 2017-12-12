Gennaro Gattuso's Let's Milan Players Feel His Wrath as Mid-Match Threats Revealed

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso is notoriously following suit from his playing career, with his first job as a manager being just as fiery.

Gattuso had a debut for the ages, with his Milan side scuppered two points to Benevento after a 95th minute equaliser from goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

And even after that, the World Cup winner had to endure a very nervy first win in his second game in charge against Bologna last weekend, narrowly emerging with a 2-1 win.

Yet even earning his first three points wasn’t enough to calm the Italian’s temper, with Gattuso losing the plot during the game, particularly aiming his wrath at goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

BT Sport journalist James Horncastle tweeted what he overheard the Milan boss shouting from the touchline:

Shouting something like "I'm going to destroy you" to an 18-year-old, especially with Gattuso’s already fearsome reputation, is sure to have had a profound effect on the lad.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Fortunately for the lofty Italian ‘keeper, Milan took the lead soon afterwards and Donnarumma made a couple of vital saves to help secure the Rossoneri all three points, much to the delight of his manager.

The young shot stopper must have been a relieved man at the final whistle, but with Milan’s defence proving to be less the water-tight, he’ll likely have a lot more to do before the season is out.

Milan's next fixtures involve a Coppa Italia fixture against Verona, the same opponents in the Serie A days later, before hosting Atalanta next weekend.

