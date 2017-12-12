Germany Legend Lothar Matthäus Claims Harry Kane Is Second Only to Robert Lewandowski

Tottenham's superstar talisman Harry Kane has been in sensational form over the last few years and former Germany star Lothar Matthaus claims he is already one of the best around.

The ex-Bayern Munich man believes Kane would be a serious success at any club in Europe and is second only to Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski currently - admitting that the Englishman has time on his side.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has been in a serious purple patch of form netting a landmark 50 goals for club and country in 2017, after Saturday's brace in Spurs' 5-1 rout against Stoke City at Wembley.

Having impressively bested Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stages, Spurs have drawn another European giant in the last 16 in the form of Serie A champions Juventus. Matthaus sees the exciting match-up as a platform for Kane to impress further on the biggest stage:

"Everybody in Europe is talking about Harry Kane," Matthaus said in a column in the The Sun newspaper.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

"And they will certainly be talking about him even more in Italy now Spurs have drawn Juventus in one of the ties everybody will want to see.

"I really like Kane. If I was a manager, and had the money, I would go out and buy him tomorrow. The only player in his position I’d prefer in all of Europe is Robert Lewandowski and Kane is a lot younger and getting better.

"He works so hard, makes so many runs, moves into the right positions and creates things for his team. The other thing, which nobody can deny, is that he knows how to score.

"That is the greatest thing any striker can have and he can find the net from any distance, with either foot and his head."

Matthaus added: "He adapts to any situation, instinctively, and always seems to be in the right place, which is a gift of the best strikers.

"There is no doubt Kane could play for any club in Europe. That includes Real Madrid or Barcelona and he would score goals for any club."

Kane will look to spearhead his side to three points over Brighton in the Premier League mid-week fixture on Wednesday at Wembley, to secure a Champions League position.