Gianluigi Donnarumma Could Still Leave Milan Next Summer After Agent Identifies Contract Loophole

AC Milan youngster Gianluigi Donnarumma could still leave the club on a free transfer next summer, despite having recently signed a new deal.

The teenager was the subject of intense speculation last summer regarding his future, but he eventually put pen to paper on a new contract after performing a U-turn.

But as reported by Corriere della Sera, Donnarumma is managed by super agent Mino Raiola, who is set to turn master puppeteer.

One of Raiola's advisors has informed him that Donnarumma could request to have his contract nullified on the grounds of 'moral violence'. They could claim that Donnarumma was subjected to unfair psychological pressure when signing the deal, and that he was not in a fit state to agree terms. And Donnarumma has now allegedly submitted a document claiming as such.

Crucially, neither Raiola nor any of his team were present with Donnarumma when he signed his extension, and he wants him to leave San Siro on a free so he'd be able to pick up the commissions.



Apparently such grounds would be in accordance with the Italian Civil Code, but there could be complications in that Donnarumma has already accepted three installments of cash - and the situation could wind up at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Should Donnarumma's new contract become nullified it would leave him free to leave the Rossoneri and Paris Saint-Germain would be the favourites ahead of Real Madrid to sign him.

