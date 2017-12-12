How to Watch Gremio vs. Pachuca: Club World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals between Gremio and Pachuca on December 12.

By Avi Creditor
December 12, 2017

The 2017 FIFA Club World Cup continues in the United Arab Emirates, where Copa Libertadores champion Gremio and CONCACAF Champions League winner Pachuca go head-to-head for a place in the final.

The seven-team competition featuring regional champions from around the globe began last week, with the sides from South America and Europe getting a bit of an easier path, with a direct line into the semifinals. Pachuca, which features Japan star Keisuke Honda and U.S. national team defender Omar Gonzalez, earned its way into the final four after beating Wydad Casablanca in extra time on Dec. 9, and now the CONCACAF champion takes aim at a higher target. 

The winner will face either Al Jazira or defending champion Real Madrid in the final on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. EST

TV: Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.

