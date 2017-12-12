How to Watch Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus via Getty Images

By Stanley Kay
December 12, 2017

Huddersfield Town will host Chelsea on Tuesday in a midweek Premier League game. 

Chelsea is in third in the Premier League with 32 points entering this week's slate of matches. The defending champions are 14 points behind leader Manchester City and three points behind second-place Manchester United. Chelsea is coming off a 1–0 loss to West Ham. 

Huddersfield, promoted this season, is in 12th place with 18 points. The club is one point off the top half of the table. 

In its last match, Huddersfield beat Brighton 2–0. 

See how to watch Tuesday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

 

