Huddersfield Town will host Chelsea on Tuesday in a midweek Premier League game.

Chelsea is in third in the Premier League with 32 points entering this week's slate of matches. The defending champions are 14 points behind leader Manchester City and three points behind second-place Manchester United. Chelsea is coming off a 1–0 loss to West Ham.

Huddersfield, promoted this season, is in 12th place with 18 points. The club is one point off the top half of the table.

In its last match, Huddersfield beat Brighton 2–0.

See how to watch Tuesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

