International Teammate of Leicester City Talisman Riyad Mahrez Says Star Deserves to Join 'Top Club'

Riyad Mahrez's international teammate Adlène Guedioura has claimed that the Leicester City talisman deserves to be playing at a bigger club. The Middlesbrough and Algeria midfielder contended that the former Premier League winner should being playing his football with one of the best sides in Europe, given his formidable footballing talents.

In an interview with Bein Sport, via the Leicester Mercury, Guedioura expressed his surprise that Mahrez was still with Leicester City, given their anti-climatic slump following their 2015 title-winning glory. The former Watford man said:

"He is a top, top player. He has been player of the year in the Premier League and no African player has won that before.

"There were some very good players like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure, and now we have Sadio Mané (who haven’t won it).

"As a team-mate and an Algerian, of course I don’t want to disrespect Leicester as they are a top club, you want to see him in the top four of the Premier League, or in Spain or France, clubs like Paris St Germain, clubs like that.

"As Algerians, we want to see him at a top club because he has all the quality and ability to do it. I don’t know why he is not at a top club. I don’t know why it hasn’t happened. I would never know and he would know more, but hopefully soon he will be in a top club.”

Mahrez has seen his form improve of late, after suffering a slump following his side's shock win of the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, and was believed to be close to leaving the Foxes in the previous transfer window. In his last ten matches, Mahrez has scored five goals and scored two assists for his side.