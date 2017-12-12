Jack Wilshere Says Olivier Giroud's Place on Bench Highlights Arsenal's Strength in Depth

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Jack Wilshere has stated that Olivier Giroud's lack of starts for Arsenal highlights the strength in depth at the club. 

Substitute Giroud glanced in an 88th minute header to rescue a point for the Gunners in Sunday's 1-1 draw to Southampton. 

The French striker, who has scored four league goals in 13 substitute appearances, is yet to start a game for Arsenal in this season's Premier League campaign. 

However, Wilshere, who himself is yet to start a Premier League game, says that Giroud's place on the bench highlights the strength in depth of Wenger's squad. 

“I think it shows the depth in our squad,” Wilshere told Arsenal.com“For me Oli is one of the best strikers in the Premier League when he’s on it and he’s on the bench, so it shows what we’ve got. 

"There are a lot of games in December, so I’m sure he’s going to get a start and if he’s coming on scoring goals that’s massive for the team and it was an important goal for him today.

“I’m enjoying it,” the 25-year-old revealed. “I’m enjoying playing and I want to play as much as I can. I’ve said before that I’ve missed way too much football and I’m just enjoying it at the minute.

“I don’t think it was our best team performance, but we showed character and dug in at the end and if you can’t win a game, don’t lose a game. We might look back at the end of the season and see it as a valuable point.”

With next summer's World Cup fast approaching, Giroud will be keen to get some Premier League starts. 

If Wenger cannot guarantee the striker a starting place in his squad, the French international may well have to leave the Emirates in the upcoming January transfer window.

