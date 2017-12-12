Joe Gomez Issues West Brom Warning After 'Frustrating' Two Points Dropped Against Everton

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has issued a warning to midweek opponents West Brom, insisting that the Reds are going to look to get back on track quickly after dropping two points in Sunday's Merseyside derby.

The youngster told the club's website that while the packed festive schedule would take its toll on the squad's legs - one of the reasons Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino didn't start the derby - they would relish the chance to put things right without having to wait a full week for another fixtures.

Frustrating to come away with a draw in the derby, atmosphere kept us pushing through out. Onto the next game, thanks for the support 🔴#lfc A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:28am PST

"That's one of the positives," he said. "Obviously it's tough, it's a gruelling schedule but it gives you a chance to try and fix it straight away."

He continued: "In the end it's frustrating because we thought we were the better side. I think we dominated, that was clear with the football we played and so on. Obviously, they got a penalty - whether it was one or not, I don't know. They've equalised and it's just frustrating and [ruins] some of our hard work.

"But we've got to take the positives from it: I think we all put in a good fight and we knew the importance of the game and what it means and we all did our best. We've seen it a few times this season at Anfield - people know the attacking threats we have and tend to sit off a bit, especially because we are so quick on the counter.





"They came here with that gameplan and tried to sit off and when they got their goal they carried on, so it made it hard for us. We've just got to move onto the next game and take the point. If we score the second goal - and we had some chances - then it puts it to bed. It's hard to break down a block again when we concede quite late on."