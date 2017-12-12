Joe Gomez Issues West Brom Warning After 'Frustrating' Two Points Dropped Against Everton

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has issued a warning to midweek opponents West Brom, insisting that the Reds are going to look to get back on track quickly after dropping two points in Sunday's Merseyside derby. 

The youngster told the club's website that while the packed festive schedule would take its toll on the squad's legs - one of the reasons Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino didn't start the derby - they would relish the chance to put things right without having to wait a full week for another fixtures. 

"That's one of the positives," he said. "Obviously it's tough, it's a gruelling schedule but it gives you a chance to try and fix it straight away."

He continued: "In the end it's frustrating because we thought we were the better side. I think we dominated, that was clear with the football we played and so on. Obviously, they got a penalty - whether it was one or not, I don't know. They've equalised and it's just frustrating and [ruins] some of our hard work. 

"But we've got to take the positives from it: I think we all put in a good fight and we knew the importance of the game and what it means and we all did our best. We've seen it a few times this season at Anfield - people know the attacking threats we have and tend to sit off a bit, especially because we are so quick on the counter. 


"They came here with that gameplan and tried to sit off and when they got their goal they carried on, so it made it hard for us. We've just got to move onto the next game and take the point. If we score the second goal - and we had some chances - then it puts it to bed. It's hard to break down a block again when we concede quite late on."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters