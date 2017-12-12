Jose Mourinho Holds Contract Talks With Fan-Favourite in Bid to Keep Him at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has held crisis talks with Marouane Fellaini in a last-gasp attempt to the midfielder to sign a new deal with the club.

The former Everton man’s contract runs out next summer, meaning he will be free to speak to European clubs in January about a move once his contract expires with the Red Devils.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 30-year-old is wanted by several top European sides, including French giants PSG as well as Turkish side Besiktas, and the Belgian could potentially join either club, among others, without United receiving a single penny.

But according to The Sun, Mourinho sat down with Fellaini to try to convince him to stay at Old Trafford for a bit longer.

Young cross and Fellaini header needed in the Manchester Derby. — James (@JamesMUFC96) December 7, 2017

He assured him that he would continue to get plenty of time on the pitch, after becoming an important and influential man in the United outfit this season.

The Sun reported that United have offered Fellaini a two-year deal worth around £130k-a-week.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

There is also reported to be a clause that would allow United to extend the deal by a further year.

An Old Trafford source, speaking to The Sun said: “In the last few days Jose has tried to get him to stay at the club during contract talks.

“The boss promised to speak with the board on his behalf and asked if it is now just a matter of cash.

“Jose told him that he will continue to get plenty of playing opportunities under him at United.