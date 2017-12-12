Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Doesn't Care How Teams Celebrate Success as Long as it's Respectful

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he has no problem with teams celebrating their successes, as long as they show the right amount of respect to their opponents.

It's been a hectic week in the Premier League for controversial celebrations at the end of games.

While Liverpool's win over Brighton saw Klopp himself go overboard at full-time - forcing Albion manager Chris Hughton to wait to shake the German's hand, full-time at the Manchester derby on Sunday saw a brawl kick off between players on both sides because of City's celebrations following the 2-1 win.

Jürgen Klopp on behaviour when celebrating wins: "We've had a few draws at home and from the interview room, I could hear the loud music. It's an emotional game... I have no problem with that as long as you show the right amount of respect." — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 12, 2017

And now, having controlled the entirety of the Merseyside derby, and seeing his side concede a soft penalty which forced Liverpool to draw with Everton, Klopp has opened up on his thoughts behind teams' post-match celebrations.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with West Brom, as quoted by Goal's Melissa Reddy, the Liverpool boss said:





"I have no problem with that [celebrating] as long as you show the right amount of respect."

Klopp was left frustrated following the Everton draw, in which Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was handed a soft penalty after contact was made by Reds defender Dejan Lovren. Klopp gave a damning post-match interview that saw him treat his interviewer with little respect.

However, despite being given the time to reflect on his actions, Klopp is adamant that he would give the same interview allover again if handed the opportunity:

"I'd give the same interview now. I'm completely relaxed now, but I wasn't five minutes after the game. It was how I felt. I'm not an actor."