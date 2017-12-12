Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Stresses the Importance of Returning Midfielder Ahead of Busy Period

Liverpool manager has stressed how important it is for the club that Adam Lallana is back in the picture ahead of the busy festive period.

England international Lallana has been sidelined for all but one minute against Chelsea of the new season so far after picking up his thigh during pre-season.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The midfielder has been in training for the past month but has not been deemed fit enough to start games yet, but he isn't too far away and Klopp reckons his return ahead of Christmas and New Year is welcomed.

He said, as quoted by Goal: "Adam is back training completely normally. But, of course, he needs to build up [match fitness] again. That's how it is.

"But he is good. He trains completely normally. We have to see what we do with him because we need him for the next few weeks, 100 per cent.

"We should not need him for tomorrow [Wednesday] but then, step by step, we need to see how we can bring him into shape. That's it. We have to see, but he is in a good way."

The 2014 signing from Southampton had a fine season last term, and will be eyeing a place in midfield at the expense of either Emre Can, Gini Wijnaldum or James Milner/Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

