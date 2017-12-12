Liverpool Fans Clash on Twitter as Rumours Over Feud Between Their Star Forwards Emerge

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Liverpool fans have clashed on Twitter after a number of fans have suggested that their star forwards Saido Mané and Mohamed Salah are involved in a feud. The claims have been laughed off by the majority of Reds fans, who have claimed that the rumours are sheer nonsense.

The Reds spurned a big chance to beat their Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday, with Wayne Rooney's equaliser securing a point for the visitors. Jürgen Klopp's side could have easily scored a second goal, but Mané's decision to shoot rather than square the ball to Salah for a tap-in saw a golden opportunity missed.

A number of Liverpool fans claimed Mané's decision was due to a rift between the players:

However, this suggestion has been mocked by a larger number of Reds' fans, who have claimed that the rumours are merely stirring the pot:

The Reds now sit fourth in the Premier League table, sixteen points adrift of the leaders Manchester City. Qualifying for next season's Champions League now seems like a priority for Liverpool, who join the likes of Chelsea and Spurs as sides who are surely out of the title race.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters