Liverpool Fans Clash on Twitter as Rumours Over Feud Between Their Star Forwards Emerge

Liverpool fans have clashed on Twitter after a number of fans have suggested that their star forwards Saido Mané and Mohamed Salah are involved in a feud. The claims have been laughed off by the majority of Reds fans, who have claimed that the rumours are sheer nonsense.

The Reds spurned a big chance to beat their Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday, with Wayne Rooney's equaliser securing a point for the visitors. Jürgen Klopp's side could have easily scored a second goal, but Mané's decision to shoot rather than square the ball to Salah for a tap-in saw a golden opportunity missed.

A number of Liverpool fans claimed Mané's decision was due to a rift between the players:

I do agree with some that Mane is a bit jealous of Salah.... — Timmy Robson (@WaveyTimz277) December 11, 2017

Mane squares that last season, he's jealous of Salah the weirdo — Josh Woogs (@JoshWoogs) December 10, 2017

I said this earlier. Doesn't like not being the main man — Fergus Morris (@FergusMorris1) December 10, 2017

Mané defitnely feeling inferior to Salah, wanted that goal too badly, worst decision he’s made in a Liverpool shirt. — Demetri (@DemetriSmith_) December 10, 2017

Don’t know why Mane tried it himself, if he passed it would’ve been a 100% goal. We move onto the next match. pic.twitter.com/xqLReJjLRh — SamueI (@VintageSalah) December 10, 2017

However, this suggestion has been mocked by a larger number of Reds' fans, who have claimed that the rumours are merely stirring the pot:

No way are these guys jealous of each other - good pals working together. Mane made a mistake on Saturday, but look how many times he's assisted Salah this season already. pic.twitter.com/RhD1J7aZCs — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 12, 2017

All the “Mané is jealous of Salah” comments are pathetic. Saw someone calling him a “14 year old girl” somewhere, firstly, calling someone a girl isn’t an insult, females are great, and secondly he made one mistake. Stop creating drama where there is none. — Helen 🥨 (@LayDownSalah) December 11, 2017

I don’t think it’s anything to do with jealousy, it’s competitiveness — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) December 12, 2017

I do still believe mane is slightly jealous of the spotlight salah is receiving, a personal opinion — Joshua Bedford (@JoshuaBedford16) December 12, 2017

Sorry, but I'm not having this 'Manè is jealous of Salah' bullshit, has everyone forgotten about the run Manè made to block the Arsenal players so Salah could get in on goal?! That was one of the most beautiful pieces of teamwork I've seen #LFC — saph (@saphira_ahmed) December 12, 2017

The Reds now sit fourth in the Premier League table, sixteen points adrift of the leaders Manchester City. Qualifying for next season's Champions League now seems like a priority for Liverpool, who join the likes of Chelsea and Spurs as sides who are surely out of the title race.