Liverpool Talisman Philippe Coutinho Reveals How He Is Adapting to New Deeper Role

Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho is determined to thrive in the deeper new midfield position in which Jürgen Klopp has fielded him in recent weeks.

For most of this season, the Brazilian ace has been shifted from his preferred position behind the striker to part of a midfield three, supporting wide men Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the 'false nine' role.

In an interview with the club's official website, Coutinho admitted that he was always eager to be in a position to score goals, but was enjoying the added bonus of spending more time on the ball that comes with playing a deeper role.

"I've adapted to it and I like it."@Phil_Coutinho discusses his deeper role in the #LFC system: https://t.co/wMNq4gaYhZ pic.twitter.com/UrpfrFkHwN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 12, 2017

The 25-year-old said: "I think playing there is a position where you get to play the ball a great deal. You become more involved in the game. It’s a position that I feel that I’ve adapted to and I like it.

"Of course, I’m always trying to improve and be able to score goals and set off moves because my position demands that. Last season there were a number of goals and it was the highest that I’ve ever managed. But with each year I try and develop and I hope to improve that. I’d always like to score more goals.”

Addressing the the contribution of his manager as his development as a player, Coutinho said: "He’s helped me a lot. I think the way he’s helped me to play when we don’t have the ball when the team is under pressure is really different.

"We’ve changed how we play. We’ve tried to switch to a different style and I think that bit by bit I’m getting better with that and hopefully that can continue."

Klopp sparked controversy (and disappointment) among Liverpool fans and pundits alike at the weekend, when he elected to drop the likes of Coutinho, Firmino and Emre Can from his starting lineup against their Merseyside rivals Everton.

While Liverpool dominated the match and should've won comfortably, the game finished 1-1, with Liverpool losing further ground on Premier League high-flyers Manchester City. The Reds now sit fourth, 16 points off the top.