Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

After succumbing to a sucker-punch Wayne Rooney penalty in the Merseyside derby at Anfield over the weekend, Jurgen Klopp's Reds have the chance to make amends as Liverpool host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Mo Salah's 13th goal of the season was not enough for Sunday afternoon's hosts, and the dropping of points was a blow to Klopp's men. However, as the Baggies make the relatively short trip from the West Midlands, the Reds will fancy their chances of returning to winning form.

Alan Pardew's task to right the Baggies ship is proving a tricky feat, having taken just a point from two games in charge thus far.

The task first and foremost will be to attempt to keep out their prolific opposition, with an eye to perhaps snatching the points from a set-piece. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Anfield.

Memorable Encounter

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Memorable is not a common by-product when these two sides meet, but two years ago this month Divick Origi spared Liverpool blushes by scoring a last-minute equaliser in a see-saw 2-2 draw against West Brom in December 2015.

The Baggies had become quite the form side on he road two seasons ago, and came within seconds of another famous win at Anfield.

Having won on Merseyside in both 2012 and 2013 - twice in during the course of the latter season - goals from Craig Dawson and Jonas Olsson looked to have sealed the points after Jordan Henderson gave the home fans early festive cheer.

As Jurgen Klopp rung the changes late on however, it was a strike from Origi from a Henderson pass that saw the hosts escape with a late, late point, much to the chagrin of the visitors after a toiling for 90 minutes.

Key Battle

Mohamed Salah vs. Ahmed Hegazi

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The question that has been asked repeatedly over the past weeks and months is simply this: Can anyone stop magnificent Mo?

Having scored his 19th goal in all competitions this season with January yet to tick around for Liverpool, West Brom's task of shackling the Egyptian wizard now falls to Pardew's men to tackle.

Salah is becoming an ever-greater influence as a roaming menace in attack and not just on the right wing. In the last month alone, the winger has played as striker, left-winger and shadow forward. The task of keeping the former AS Roma man quiet these days is becoming a thankless one.

Ahmed Hegazi will be hugely responsible for the movements of his diminutive compatriot, both on the ground and aerially.

As two men likely to form the spine of Egypt's chances in next summer's World Cup in Russia, it will be fascinating to see whether the on-loan Baggies defender can rekindle his early season form that saw the 26-year-old record three clean sheets in five earlier this campaign.

Team News





Klopp is likely to recall both Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho for the visit of West Brom.

Salah himself was brought off shortly after the hour-mark against Everton and should start. The defensive duo of Alberto Moreno and Joel Matip are both expected to miss out again with ankle and muscle injuries respectively.

Am I the only one who wanted Salah, Coutinho, Mane and Firmino to play today? They are on fire. Giving defenders a hard time. Confidence is high. Biggest game of the season for the fans. Well. I’m not a manager so what do I know. — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) December 10, 2017

With Nathaniel Clyne ruled out until February still, Trent Alexander-Arnold may come in for Joe Gomez on the right of defence, if Klopp elects to rotate his squad. Andrew Robertson may keep his place at left-back with Moreno injured, as Milner continues in midfield.

West Brom are without Gareth Barry with a thigh muscle strain, and will make late decisions on midfielders Matt Phillips and Nacer Chadli. Craig Dawson may return over the festive period, with James Morrison also closing in on a return.

Potential Liverpool Starting Lineup: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Coutinho; Salah, Firmino, Mane





Potential West Brom Starting Lineup: Foster; Nyom, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Livermore, Yacob, Field; Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Rodriguez

Prediction

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The hosts will still be seething after surrendering what seemed to be a nailed-on maximum three points in the derby, but just three days on will be bent on making a statement.

The tools at Klopp's disposal are rich in attack, but as any Liverpool fan will tell you their defence remains a constant source of many a sleepless night on Merseyside.

The tactic of Pardew will be to pack the midfield as tight as humanly possible and to starve the Reds of the ball. Easier said than done.In nine of their last ten outings, Liverpool have netted three or more goals and after weekend frustration, the Baggies could be in for long night on Merseyside. They may however nick the odd goal for their efforts.





Prediction: Liverpool 4-1 West Bromwich Albion



