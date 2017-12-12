Louis van Gaal Turns the Screw on 'Boring' Jose Mourinho After Limp Derby Defeat

Louis van Gaal has hit out at Jose Mourinho's 'boring' style of football at Manchester United, claiming that his own much-maligned side played more attacking football in his two seasons in charge at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was heavily criticised in some parts after sitting back at home to title rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to control the game and come away from the red side of the city with a relatively comfortable 2-1 win.

Speaking to Fox Sports in the Netherlands (via the Mail), Van Gaal claimed that the English footballing culture was to blame for the poor public image of his side's tactics, saying: "We played football that was quite all right. But it's not football that is appreciated in England.

"Right now, looking at United, I have to conclude Mourinho is not being criticised while it's far more boring football. What United produce now is defensive football. I always played attacking football. The proof is that the opposition were always parking the bus. They don't do that now because Mourinho plays so defensive."

It's the two year anniversary of one of Louis van Gaal's most memorable moments. pic.twitter.com/JXMNC7dmUl — Alex Porter (@AlexPorterMEN) December 8, 2017

The Dutchman went on to pull some of football's most spectacular patronising out of his metaphorical locker, saying of his former assistant: "He is not an awful man. I think he is a sympathetic guy. He was my assistant at Barcelona. I worked with him and what Mourinho did is what often happens in football."





United don't face another member of the Premier League's top six until the very end of January, with a winnable run of fixtures coming up including a home clash against Bournemouth on Wednesday night.