Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Hints at Takeover Details to Be Revealed After Everton Encounter

December 12, 2017

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has discussed the club's potential transfer activity during the upcoming January transfer window, despite not knowing the kinds of funds he will be granted amid the current takeover debacle.

The club is currently up for sale, and while a £250m bid has arrived from Amanda Staveley, current owner Mike Ashley is holding off on accepting the offer in hope of a bigger one arriving in the coming days.

Ashley has always maintained that he would sell the club before Christmas in order to help the club ahead of the January transfer window, but as things stand, Benitez is unaware of what will be available to be spent once January arrives.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Everton on Wednesday night, the Spaniard did offer some insight as to what his current plans are:

"Hopefully after the Everton game we will have a win and some news and people will be happy," Benitez said, via Yahoo Sport.

"We’re monitoring and talking to players but still we do not know how much money is available," 


"I don’t know if it’ll be loans or permanent yet, I don’t know budget but I hope to know soon. I met Lee Charnley the other day and I hope to have answer soon."


It seems that the former Liverpool boss is hoping to receive some news following his side's hosting of the Toffees on Wednesday - whether that is good or bad remains to be seen.


Regardless of what happens, time is running out to get a takeover sorted before Christmas arrives.

