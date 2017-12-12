Newcastle United Line Up Ghanaian Striker to Solve Well-Publicised Goalscoring Problems

It is being reported that Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has turned his sights to the Serbian league in his quest to bring in a new striker in January.

According to HITC, Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye is being courted by the Toon Army, with the Ghanaian international having scored 14 times in 13 games in the league this season, and is apparently also attracting interest from the likes of West Bromwich Albion.

Transfer news: Is Richmond Boakye the Newcastle United signing Rafa Benitez has been dreaming of? #nufc #magpies https://t.co/5TJeCwBidJ — HITC Transfer News (@HITCdeadlineday) December 11, 2017

Despite his relatively young age, Boakye already boasts a colourful looking CV. He started his career in Italy, but failed to make an impression at Juventus or Atalanta, and was sent out on loan to various clubs such as Spanish side Elche and Roda JC from Netherlands.

In 2016 he joined then-Serie B side Latina Calcio, but it was yet another loan move, this time to Red Star in January 2017, where he finally started to impress. He scored 12 times in 17 appearances, and Red Star made the deal permanent in the summer.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

Newcastle are a team in woeful form, having picked up just one point from their last seven games. Their joint top scorers Dwight Gayle and Joselu have netted only three times each, and a different option up front could be what Newcastle need to help get them out of their rut.

Benitez has made no secret in the past of his desire for the club to spend more money, and he will surely be keen for a player such as Boakye to join in January.

Your move Mike Ashley. #NUFC



Rafa Benitez: "I am expecting that the money we did not spend in August to be available in January." — Andrew Musgrove (@ADMusgrove) December 8, 2017

It is unlikely that Boakye would be able to resist a move to the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if he can cut it at the highest level, having not set the world alight in Serie A.

Whether Red Star are willing to sell the Ghanaian so soon after his signing is also unclear, and Toon owner Mike Ashley may have to dig deep into his pockets if he is to deliver Benitez the reinforcements he so desperately wants.