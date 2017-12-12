PHOTO: Jamie Carragher Tweets Pic With Dominic Calvert-Lewin After Derby Penalty Controversy

There were many talking points from two big derbies on Sunday. While the talking points of the Manchester Derby came mostly from the events following the full-time whistle, there was also a lot for pundits to ponder over during the Merseyside Derby.

Liverpool played out a frustrating 1-1 draw with local rivals Everton. Mohamed Salah was finally able to break through a defensive Everton side to give the Reds the lead in the 42nd minute. But his efforts were cancelled out when the Toffees were gifted a penalty in second half which Wayne Rooney dutifully put away.

Get back in the dressing Lovren 100% pen. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 10, 2017

One of the match's talking points came surrounding the penalty after Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin was seen to go down easily from a shove from Dejan Lovren. While an enraged Jurgen Klopp argued that it was not a penalty, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher agreed with the decision.

Carragher was infuriated by Lovren's decision making which he expressed during his post-match coverage for Sky Sports. But tempers seemed to have calmed since Sunday after Carragher bumped into Everton's Calvert-Lewin while apparently out shopping.

I’ve changed my mind! Just bumped into @CalvertLewin14 even he said he dived!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xlcTLXViEq — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 11, 2017

Carragher believed that Everton certainly got lucky with their tactics on Sunday. But while they dominated possession, Liverpool must also share the blame for not being able to convert possession into goals.

He didn’t to be fair as I didn’t give him a chance to speak after telling him & Tom Davies they were jammy B******s!!!!! https://t.co/XZHBybgp1K — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 11, 2017

Despite the draw, Liverpool managed to hold onto fourth place in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Everton - who are unbeaten in their last three league games - have witnessed a resurgence under new manager Sam Allardyce as the Toffees have climbed up to tenth.