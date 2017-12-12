PHOTO: Jamie Carragher Tweets Pic With Dominic Calvert-Lewin After Derby Penalty Controversy

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

There were many talking points from two big derbies on Sunday. While the talking points of the Manchester Derby came mostly from the events following the full-time whistle, there was also a lot for pundits to ponder over during the Merseyside Derby. 

Liverpool played out a frustrating 1-1 draw with local rivals Everton. Mohamed Salah was finally able to break through a defensive Everton side to give the Reds the lead in the 42nd minute. But his efforts were cancelled out when the Toffees were gifted a penalty in second half which Wayne Rooney dutifully put away. 

One of the match's talking points came surrounding the penalty after Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin was seen to go down easily from a shove from Dejan Lovren. While an enraged Jurgen Klopp argued that it was not a penalty, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher agreed with the decision.

Carragher was infuriated by Lovren's decision making which he expressed during his post-match coverage for Sky Sports. But tempers seemed to have calmed since Sunday after Carragher bumped into Everton's Calvert-Lewin while apparently out shopping.

Carragher believed that Everton certainly got lucky with their tactics on Sunday. But while they dominated possession, Liverpool must also share the blame for not being able to convert possession into goals. 

Despite the draw, Liverpool managed to hold onto fourth place in the Premier League table. 

Meanwhile, Everton - who are unbeaten in their last three league games - have witnessed a resurgence under new manager Sam Allardyce as the Toffees have climbed up to tenth. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters