Premier League Duo Arsenal & Everton Quoted Price Tag for Udinese Starlet Jakub Jankto

A number of clubs are reportedly interested in rising Udinese starlet Jakub Jankto, with Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Everton amongst those said to be monitoring the Czech Republic midfielder, as interest continues to grow for the 21-year-old.

The Gunners and the Toffees join Juventus, Inter, and AC Milan in the list of clubs said to be linked with the player some observers have ambitiously dubbed 'the next Pavel Nedved'.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via TalkSPORT), Udinese have reportedly informed clubs interested in Jankto that he will cost them £22m.

A former youth player at Udinese, Jankto is now into his second full season with the Italian club, where he has continued to impress.

The midfielder has five goals and two assists for Udinese in all competitions this season which has helped his struggling side up to 13th in the Serie A table.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

In what has proven to be his breakout year in professional football, Jankto also made his international debut for Czech Republic earlier this year. While his nation failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2018, Jankto racked up ten international appearances this year, scoring one goal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and new Everton manager Sam Allardyce are both reportedly looking to bolster this midfield options in the January transfer window. The Gunners have already been linked with Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi as well as German midfielder Leon Goretzka. Jakub Jankto could be another player clubs add to their January window wish lists.