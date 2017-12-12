Real Madrid Ace Sergio Ramos Looks Set to Miss Club World Cup After Suffering Calf Injury

Real Madrid look set to be without their star defender Sergio Ramos for the Club World Cup, after the Spanish international limped out of a training session in Abu Dhabi. Los Blancos play their first match in the semi-final against local side Al Jazira on Wednesday, and could face either Grêmio or Pachuca in the final if they progress.

Ramos is believed to have aggravated a calf injury, and is unlikely to be risked in the relatively low-profile competition. The Club World Cup comprises of seven sides from six continents, but inevitably there is usually a huge difference in quality between the European side and their opponents. The winner of the Champions League competes in the competition each season.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Real Madrid were victorious in the Club World Cup last season, after beating Japanese side Kashima Antlers in the final. Zinedine Zidane's side will be hopeful that a tournament victory could finally kickstart their season, after last season's double winners have endured a disappointing start to the La Liga campaign so far.

The Bernabéu side currently sit fourth in the table, and are eight points behind their fierce rivals Barcelona, who are five points clear at the top of the table. Real Madrid have improved in recent weeks, but losing two and drawing four of their opening 15 matches has given their rivals a huge advantage in the first half of the season.