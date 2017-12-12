Real Madrid Ready to Propose Player Plus Cash Deal for Liverpool Star Forward Mohamed Salah

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

A sure contender for signing of the season has to be Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward is the Premier League's top scorer so far this season with 13 goals. 

Salah has also contributed a further four assists for Liverpool this term, making the around £35m they paid for him in the summer seem a bargain. 

But being in such prolific form is also bound to attract interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. In what would be a very surprising move, reports suggest that Real Madrid are devising a player plus cash deal for Mohamed Salah. 

According to the notorious Spanish rumour mill which is Don Balon, Real Madrid would be willing to offer Liverpool cash plus winger Lucas Vazquez in exchange for Salah. 26-year-old Vazquez has had not where near the prolific season which Salah has had. His limited game time for Madrid this season has seen Vazquez manage just one league goal this season. 

With Real Madrid struggling this season, president Florentino Perez is said to be determined to bolster the club's attacking line. Los Blancos are currently in fourth place in La Liga table, eight points behind leaders Barcelona. 

Vazquez is reportedly out of favour in Madrid, and the club would be willing to let him leave the club. But with the form that Salah is in, the deal that Madrid propose is certainly not a like for like swap of talent. 

With 19 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season, Real Madrid would have to cough up a lot of cash to tempt Liverpool to part ways with their star man. 

Salah is proving to be a vital player for the Reds. The Egyptian has been involved in half of Liverpool's 34 Premier League goals this term. 

