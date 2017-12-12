Real Madrid Stopper Keylor Navas Determined to Remain at the Bernabeu Despite Imminent Replacement

Real Madrid stopper Keylor Navas is reportedly keen to stay at the Bernabeu despite the imminent arrival of his successor Kepa Arrizabalaga.





Madrid president Florentino Perez is known to not be Navas' biggest fan at the club, and rumours suggest that the Spanish champions are searching for a more 'Galactico worthy' man between the sticks.

However, the Costa Rican is said to be devoted to his current side, and is happy to let someone come in and take his place without feeling the need to leave.

According to Marca (via Calcio Mercato): “Navas is insisting on the fact that his future is in God’s hands, and that he can’t change anything in a situation which he doesn’t control”.





Real manager Zinedine Zidane has been strongly linked with a €25m move for Athletic Bilbao (and second choice Spain goalkeeper) Kepa Arrizabalaga in January - a move which would almost certainly see Navas dropped into the second choice stopper.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

However, to further add to the 30-year-old's worry, Madrid have been heavily reported to be after two of the Premier League's best goalkeeping talents. Both David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois are within sights of Los Blancos, and the club may well make a move for either player come summer.





If that were to happen, Manchester United (de Gea's current club) have previously shown interest in Navas' services, as have French giants Paris Saint-Germain. It's hardly as if Navas woud be short of options, carrying a La Liga title and two Champions League medals to his name.





However, it may take a lot to force him out of the Bernabeu.