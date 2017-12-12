Real Madrid's Kiko Casilla Set to Be Offered to Newcastle United in January Transfer Window

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set to be offered to Newcastle United in January's upcoming transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

With Newcastle struggling at the foot of the Premier League table, manager Rafael Benitez is keen to strengthen his side come January.

Goalkeeper Matz Sels left Newcastle in the summer to join Belgian Champions Anderlecht on loan, while both Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot have failed to cement the position for themselves.

Having already worked with the experienced stopper, Benitez could be reunited with his fellow Spaniard as soon as January.

Casilla is thought to be surplus to requirements at Madrid, having only made ten appearances for Zidane's side this season.

The 31-year-old was signed by Benitez from Espanyol back in 2015 for £4.2m. However, since his arrival, he has struggled to displace Keylor Navas and with Madrid reportedly ready to sign Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga in January, Casilla will find himself further down the pecking order.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Los Blancos are said to be willing to allow the keeper to leave on loan or even on a free transfer in the upcoming transfer market.





Whether Newcastle take up Madrid's offer remains to be seen, however, with a reported limited budget, and Newcastle in dire need of some quality additions, the reunion must seem appealing to Benitez.