Reds Legend Jamie Carragher Names 2 Key Positions That Liverpool Need to Add to in January

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Jamie Carragher was on punditry duty for Liverpool's frustrating 1-1 draw with Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season. Mohamed Salah's first half effort for the Reds was cancelled out when Dejan Lovren gave away a cheap penalty, which Wayne Rooney converted. 

A lot has been said this season about Liverpool's defensive frailties, where a lot of individual errors at the back has cost the Reds some important results. Speaking in the Sky Sports Studio after the Merseyside Derby, Carragher named two key positions where Liverpool need to strengthen. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I think they [Liverpool] are heading in the right direction," said Carragher (via The Sport Review). "It’s whether they’re heading in the right direction defensively to go on and win trophies, because that’s the name of the game. That’s why he [Jurgen Klopp] got the job."


Liverpool have conceded 20 goals in the Premier League this season. That is more than any other team in the top seven. But while the Reds may need to reconsider this defensive options, Carragher also believes that Liverpool's goalkeeper and midfielders can be improved.

"We’re very critical of Liverpool’s centre-backs. I don’t think there’s a world-class holding midfield player and there are question-marks over the goalkeeper. It’s not easy [for the defenders]."

The draw on Sunday meant that Liverpool remained in fourth place in the Premier League table, two points behind third place Chelsea. They will host West Brom in their next league fixture.

