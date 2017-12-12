Ryan Shawcross Reveals Wish to Finish Career at Stoke & Why it's Tough to Qualify for Europe

Ryan Shawcross has spoken of his desire to play for Stoke City for the rest of his career but admitted he would have to perform at his best to do so.

The Potter captain spoke exclusively to Sky Sports ahead of his team's crunch Premier League match against Burnley with Mark Hughes' men desperate to put their 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Spurs behind them as soon as possible.

Shawcross penned a new long-term contract with Stoke on transfer deadline day - a deal believed to keep him at the Bet365 stadium until June 2021 - and he stated his wish to stay with his current employers until he hangs up his boots.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He said: "You never say never, I might get dropped next week and never play for the club again.

"I've signed a long-term contract, I've got a great relationship with the manager, the chairman, and I'd love to finish my career here, but football is difficult and you never know."

The 30-year-old centre-back has amassed 393 appearances in all competitions for Stoke since he joined them - initially on a season-long loan - from Manchester United in August 2007.

Shawcross made his move permanent six months later for around £1.5m, and has plenty of ups and downs in Staffordshire under Hughes and former boss Tony Pulis.

The ex-Red Devils starlet still harbours hopes of leading Stoke back into tournament football on the continent - Stoke having played in the Europa League during the 2011/12 season under Pulis - but he revealed that it would take a massive bag of cash and a sugar daddy to make such a dream come true again.

Mark Hughes on the Brink at Stoke as Angry Fans Confront Players at Train Station @tomprocterr https://t.co/cCQ3Z14auf — Stoke City Pro (@StokeCityPro) December 12, 2017

Shawcross added: "Unless the club suddenly decides to plough in hundreds of millions - which I don't think they do, they try and make the club run itself - it is very difficult.

"Unless you've got a Sheikh Mansour [Manchester City owner] it is very difficult to crack into the European places.

"The Europa League is achievable but you have to have a fantastic season. Hopefully we can, whether it be this season or in the future."