Sam Allardyce Wants Fitness Assurances Before Making January Move for Lamine Kone

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Sam Allardyce will request detailed medical assurances before he decides on whether to make a January move for Sunderland defender Lamine Kone, according to the Northern Echo


Allardyce, Everton's successor to Ronald Koeman, signed the Ivory Coast international from French club Lorient in January of 2016, back when he was Sunderland boss. 

The 28-year-old defender made an instant impact at the Stadium of Light, and five months later was the subject of two rejected Everton bids, the second of which was believed to be worth around £20m. 

Since then however, Kone's career has taken a turn for the worse, and the defender's inconsistent performances contributed to Sunderland's relegation to the Championship. 

This season, the 28-year-old has struggled with a number of injuries - the latest being a kneeinjury inflicted back in November. 

Sunderland are reportedly keen to part company with the defender: With the club struggling in 23rd place in the Championship, the Black Cats are eager to raise funds in a bid to allow manager Chris Coleman the opportunity to reshape the squad come January. 

The player himself would also appear to favour a reunion with his former boss: 

“Sam is a good manager and a good guy. He brought me to England and I will always be thankful for that," the defender revealed back in February, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

Sam Allardyce will not rush into any deal however, and the 63-year-old is only willing to consider a January move if Sunderland are capable of providing Everton with detailed medical updates. 

