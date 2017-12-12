Sean Dyche Insists Interest in His Players Is Only a Measure of the Club's Success This Season

Sean Dyche has claimed that other teams interested in his Burnley players just goes to show how successful the club have been on the pitch so far this season.

The Clarets are flying high in seventh at the moment having won eight of their 16 Premier League matches - meaning they're level on points with Tottenham, one behind Arsenal and two behind Champions League spot occupants Liverpool.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It has been a fantastic effort from Dyche's men, who surely wouldn't have expected such a good start, and the manager believes transfer links involving his stars demonstrate just how well they have played.

He said, as quoted by the Lanashire Telegraph: "We’ve had that every year I’ve been here, from Charlie Austin, all the way through, it’s not new, we’re well used to it. We’re happy with the contractual situations of our players, that’s all you can do.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"When you think of some of the numbers this summer, there’s no ceiling, so to sit here and say none of our players are going, like some managers do...some teams can do that, but we can’t.

"But they’re all under contract at the right and appropriate level. So we know where we are as a business. But if they are getting looked at, it’s a sign of success, people are saying 'there's good players there' and that’s part of what’s been ongoing for five years."

The latest star linked with a move away from Turf Moor is Ben Mee, whose defensive displays have interested West Brom.

