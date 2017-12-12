Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy Confident of New Alderweireld Deal as Belgian Ruled Out Until February

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is 'confident' of securing the future services of defender Toby Alderweireld, as the impasse continues over the Belgian international's future in North London with the defender now ruled out until February.

Quoted in the Evening Standard during Monday night's fan's forum at the London Academy of Excellence in Tottenham however, Levy stated he remains hopeful of a deal being struck for the player who is out of contract in 2019.

Whilst Spurs have the easy option of extending his current deal by an initial 12 months, should that happen Alderweireld would then have a release clause of £25m activated on his current deal, which that itself could be used to acquire the signing of the 28-year-old at the end of next season.

After the former Southampton and Atletico Madrid defender was forced off with an injury during the Lilywhites' 3-1 win over Real Madrid at Wembley in the UEFA Champions League last month, Mauricio Pochettino's men have struggled for defensive stability without their combative and skilled centre-back in the back line.

Here's every single word from Poch's press conference just now, including Alderweireld's injury and a new contract, Daniel Levy, transfer plans, Lamela starting, Carter-Vickers returning and much more. https://t.co/7J3VeWIsxc — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) December 12, 2017

His absence saw Spurs go four league games without a win, and with Davinson Sanchez also suspended, Tottenham have been forced to patch up their side - particularly in defence.

Whilst the news of Alderweireld's extended spell on the sidelines will be a huge blow for Spurs, it is now up to the board to tie down the Belgian to a new deal, as the player is reportedly asking for wages of £110,000-per-week more than double his existing package of £50,000-per-week.

With Spurs' rise in the power rankings across Europe, so to have seen the player's ever-increasing stock. As the club battle to keep a stringent pay structure whilst financing their new stadium, Levy must be wary of keeping admiring glances to a minimum for one of the club's most vital assets.