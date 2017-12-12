Top Football Managers Have a Duty to Set an Example By Behaving More Responsibly

In the past, elite level managers have been asked to improve their touchline behaviour, but now it seems negative and aggressive attitudes are beginning to manifest themselves in other facets of their role.

Events last weekend have certainly not helped to improve matters as it seems that managers are now taking less responsibility for their own team's shortcomings as it appears an easier option to blame others for a team's poor performance or a disappointing result.

"Instead of blaming the referee, blame yourself and blame the players..."@alanshearer reckons it's time for Mourinho & Klopp to take responsibility, rather than deflect it #Manchesterderby #MUNMCI #LIVEVE #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/DNqgkbpf7Y — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 11, 2017

With the burdens that come from managing in the Premier League it would be extremely difficult to guarantee managerial behaviour and decorum 100% of the time as there are a many outside influences and undoubted pressures that run high during and after matches. However, to expect higher standards is certainly not something that is unachievable.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

On their appointment in a high profile managerial role they need to appreciate that in accepting the position they become role models to society, their behaviours whether positive and negative will be scrutinised and replicated by thousands of aspiring coaches and managers across the footballing world who mirror their idol's every move and gesture on the touchline and after matches.

Previously, Manchester United's Jose Mourinho has said that he is punished more heavily for his behaviour than other managers, but that does not make it right for anyone to behave in that manner and deem it acceptable. Yes, it might be the circumstances - rather than a manager's personality - to blame for an outburst or a reaction, but show some professionalism and have some self respect.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Managers seem far more critical of match official decisions and use this to give validation to a team's failings. Look at Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp's reaction to the contentious penalty decisions in the derby games last weekend and their frustrations when addressing the media afterwards - implying these decisions are the main reason for the team's failure to win the contest.





How refreshing it would be for a manager to admit their team was not good enough over the duration of the 90 minutes or even interrogate their own logic in team selections and game management to earn a victory, instead of solely blaming the officials on a weekly basis - it would highlight a self awareness and confidence that could only be admired.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Questions are raised when there is distinct lack of sportsmanship between managers on the touchline and an unwillingness to acknowledge their counterpart and accept defeat with a handshake. After all, they are going through the same emotions and having to deal with the same pressures. Although they have come through victorious this week, an opponent's reaction could influence their own when they are less fortunate and this has a knock-on effect down the footballing pyramid.





Bad manners, or even being obnoxious, when being interviewed nowadays seems to be accepted and condoned. It is part of the job of the media to interrogate and ask the difficult questions to make manager's squirm. However, to be greeted with abuse or an awkward silence because they do not like the question is just uncalled for. Show maturity and rise above it all, show us all how it should be properly dealt with.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Whether managers like it or not they are in a position of influence and strength, with that comes great responsibility. No one expects them to lose their passion and desire to be successful, but they are role models to society and should embrace it - people want to aspire to be them.





If we want children to be brought up correctly the influential adults in their young lives need to show them how to behave and address shortcomings so they become that solid all round individual.

So, calling all elite football managers out there, let's draw the line under all that has gone before. Lets turn a new page start now and show us all how it should be done and done well and we will follow you done that righteous pathway.