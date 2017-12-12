Wantaway Juve Star Alex Sandro Makes Decision on Preferred Destination as Man Utd & Chelsea Chase

Wantaway Juventus left back Alex Sandro would reportedly favour a move to Chelsea over Manchester United in January, as both teams prepare to battle it out for the Brazilian's signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Sandro's form this term has been severely below par. For a player usually described in the 'world class' bracket at left back, the 26-year-old has been poor both going forward and defensively this season - with Kwadwo Asamoah generally being preferred to over Sandro in big games.

This drop in form is said to be down to problems in his personal life. However, that hasn't stopped the Sun from claiming that he will be on the move in January after falling out with manager Max Allegri along with numerous other staff members.

The report goes as far as claiming that Sandro would opt for a move to Stamford Bridge over Old Trafford - the defender being flattered by their interest over the summer.

Chelsea failed to offer up the required £80m for Sandro to leave Juve before the start of the season - the Turin outfit determined to keep as many star players as possible having dealt with losing both Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci in the same window.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

However, now that price is likely to have dropped significantly over the last three months, and both Chelsea and United are keen to sign him.

Antonio Conte is desperate for another left-back - Marcos Alonso is his only choice right now.

Alternatively, the Red Devils are also looking add quality, with Ashley Young (despite doing a stellar job) being forced into unfamiliar territory, and Luke Shaw also being an option.