Watford Become Favourites to Sign Leicester City Star Islam Slimani Ahead of Competition

Watford have emerged as the bookie's favourite to sign Leicester City front man, Islam Slimani, when the January transfer window opens.

Currently sitting ahead of Newcastle United and Stoke City in the battle for the Algerian's signature, the Hornets hope that Slimani's links with manager Marco Silva will give them the edge in the deal, according to the Hertfordshire Mercury.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The two worked together at Sporting Lisbon just two years ago.

Having played only twice this season and being left out of the Foxes' squad entirely for their last two games by Claude Puel, Watford would be an attractive move for the out of favour forward.

Currently sitting 9th in the Premier League table, Silva's side have been one of the league's clearest success stories. However it is Slimani's Leicester who sit one point above them and the bookies are suggesting that he is, in fact, likely to stay at the King Power Stadium.

Should the 29-year-old seek a move to salvage what must be one of his last seasons at the top however, it is Watford who are most likely to prove best candidate.

Watford are weighing up a loan move for Leicester misfit Islam Slimani in the New Year. (Source: Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/ClDH4v8skL — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 30, 2017

The two parties have been linked for some time now and many suggest a reunion will be on the cards soon.

Slimani has scored 12 goals from 40 games for the Foxes and would shore up Watford's already assured striking prowess headed by Troy Deeney.