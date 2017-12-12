West Brom Reportedly Eye Up Potential January Move for Barnsley Defender Andy Yiadom

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

West Brom manager Alan Pardew is reported to be interested in signing Barnsley right back Andy Yiadom in an attempt strengthen his defensive line in the January transfer window.

Since Pardew took control of the club following Tony Pulis' sacking, the Baggies have failed to win a single game - nor have they even managed to find the back of the net. 

Looming in relegation trouble, it would seem that Albion are in need of attacking reinforcement. However, Pardew looks to be keen to strengthen his defence amidst the relegation battle.

According to the Sheffield Star, West Brom are eyeing up a potential move for Barnsley defender Yiadom, with limited options on the right side of defence. 

So far this season, Allan Nyom has been the first choice at right-back for the club, and signing Yiadom could give the 29-year-old some healthy competition.

However, rumours are also emerging that relegation rivals Swansea could also go in for the Cameroon international, having expressed an interest in the Barnsley man over summer.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Swans find themselves in a similar position to West Brom, with only one quality right back amongst the playing squad. Whilst Angel Rangel is a backup option, the Spaniard's age and decreasing ability is making him less of an option for Paul Clement in the team.

Both sides face some tricky fixtures in midweek after their encounter at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday. Whilst Swansea return to their home to host champions elect Manchester City, Albion travel to Anfield with Pardew in the hunt for an unlikely first win against Liverpool.

