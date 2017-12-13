AC Milan Reported to Be Unwilling to Sell Gianluigi Donnarumma for Anything Less Than €70m

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could be on his way out of San Siro as early as January - despite signing a new long term contract with the club at the end of last season; though that is not without its complications.

The highly rated stopper has had a crazy few years. Stepping up as Milan's number one choice between the sticks at the age of 16. Since then 'Gigio' has come on leaps and bounds, and has been touted as one of the most promising players in football today - attracting a lot of interest along the way.

And now, despite signing a new contract with Milan back in June, Corriere Della Sera claims that the club will be willing to sell the keeper for a fee of €70m, with some of the world's biggest clubs keeping an eye on him.

However, a bid is yet to be made, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The team mostly linked with a move for Donnarumma comes in the form of Serie A heavyweights Juventus, who are looking to replace the legendary stopper Gianluigi Buffon as the end of the season.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

With that said, the player isn't thought to be keen on the Old Lady, and a move away from Italy reportedly suits him better.

The only team that has so far expressed an interest in Gigio is La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone is preparing for life without current stopper Jan Oblak - the Slovenian being strongly linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

As it stands, no Premier League club have made an approach, and neither have Real Madrid - a team also strongly linked with a move for Donnarumma.