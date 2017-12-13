Antonio Conte Frustrated at Lack of Clean Sheet Despite Comfortable 3-1 Win at Huddersfield

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Antonio Conte revealed his frustrations at his Chelsea team after they conceded a late consolation goal in their 3-1 win at Huddersfield.

Chelsea dominated the game, with goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro ensuring a crucial three points went back to West London. 

However, Laurent Depoitre's stoppage time header ensured a clean sheet went out the window and Conte's unhappiness was made clear, as reported by the Daily Express.

During his post match comments, Conte said: “I saw a lot of positive things, but one negative was to concede at the end and we must improve in this because it is important to keep clean sheets, for the goalkeeper and the team.”

The Italian did however praise his players for their emphatic response after Saturday's surprise defeat at West Ham, saying: "To win this way is very important as it improves our confidence after a defeat against West Ham. The last nine games, Chelsea won seven, drew against Liverpool away and lost at West Ham."

The victory moved Chelsea level on points with second place Manchester United, and now the Blues prepare for a home fixture with Southampton on Saturday afternoon as they look to try and catch runaway leaders Manchester City.

