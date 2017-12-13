Arsenal Full-Back Hector Bellerin Recalls His Most Memorable Arsene Wenger Team Talk

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has discussed the one team talk that has stuck in his head the most during his career, and claims that Arsene Wenger's pre-match words ahead of the FA Cup final at the end of last season was something special.

The Gunners were chasing a record 13th FA Cup victory following a Premier League campaign that disappointingly saw them finish outside of the top four, and Bellerin holds that particular team talk in very high regard:

“We’ve had loads of team talks,” the 22-year-old told Arsenal Player.

“I can’t remember all of them but I remember more the positive talks and the talks that can change a game at half-time. That stays with you more than being shouted at.

“Being shouted at will probably get a reaction out of you in the short term, but the [inspirational talks] you have even before games, important games and finals, that’s what sticks with you, but the most important ones are the ones that the players express their feelings in. That’s something that should always stay in the dressing room.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“The FA Cup final team talk was a very meaningful and emotional speech. You know how much it means to the boss. There’s a lot of criticism on him and in finals like Chelsea, the year they had won the league, everyone was on their side.

“The boss was just getting into our head that we could do it, have the potential and that we are a great team and if we play our football it could be ours and that’s the way it was and I think that emotion and that meaning in those words really stuck in our heads.”

The Gunners went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey - Wenger must've said something rather special.