Barca Captain Andres Iniesta Reacts to Claims Neymar Could Return to Spain With Real Madrid

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Barcelona captain Andres has admitted that he would be unhappy to see former colleague Neymar end up at Real Madrid, given just how much of a boost it would give Barça's fiercest rivals.

Neymar famously rejected a move to Real when he was just 14 years of age, choosing to continue his development at home in Brazil with Santos instead. Real were again on the scene in 2011 and 2013, but the player eventually signed with Barça.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

And speculation has been rife ever since Neymar controversially left Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain that he will be returning to Spain at some point in the near future to join Real.

Such an idea does not sit well with Iniesta, who spent four years alongside Neymar in Catalunya, winning two La Liga title, three Copa del Reys, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

"It would bother me because he's a decisive player," Iniesta is quoted as saying by Marca.

"This would strengthen our fiercest rival significantly," the 33-year-old added.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Pressed on whether he thinks it could happen, Iniesta gave the typical non-committal response.

"In football anything can happen, we've seen impossible situations become reality," he said.

Neymar has made a flying start to his PSG career. His team are already nine points clear of the challengers in Ligue 1 and qualified for the Champions League knockout stages after setting a new record for goals scored during the group stage.

Individually, he has scored 15 goals in 18 appearances and is only five short of matching the 20 he scored for Barça in the whole of last season.

