Barca Legend Andres Iniesta Says Liverpool's Coutinho Would Be 'Important' Signing for Catalan Side

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has said that Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho would be an important signing for the Spanish side if they manage to get him.

Barca made several attempts to lure the Brazilian to the Camp Nou over the summer and succeeded on that front. But it was Liverpool who stood in their way, despite the player's willingness to leave the Merseyside.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Catalan side are expected to make a fresh approach next year, while they have also been linked to Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina. According to Iniesta, the two players would be "important reinforcements" if signed.

"I think they would be two important reinforcements to the squad," he said, via Goal. "If the club wants to strengthen those positions, it should be with players that can be prepared to withstand the pressure of a club like this, and they would be two big signings.

"But nothing has happened, so it's difficult."

MIGUEL ROJO/GettyImages

The midfielder has also given his take on the circumstances surrounding Javier Mascherano, who is rumoured to be ready to leave the club over playing time woes, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo's recent Ballon d'Or capture.

"I would like Javier to stay here," he said to Spanish publication Marca.

"He's a very important figure in the group. We'll see what happens, both sides are working on an outcome that won't hurt the club."

"The choice to decide the winner is always fair," he added, making reference to Ronaldo. "Though we don't know the specifics which decide the winner. For me, it's very fair that Ronaldo has five Ballon d'Or trophies."

