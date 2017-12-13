Bayern Munich Midfielder Set to Return to the Club Following Successful Loan Spell

December 13, 2017

Former Arsenal youth team player, Serge Gnabry, is spending the 2017/18 season on loan at Hoffenheim from his parent club. 

However, the CEO of Bayern Munich, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has confirmed this week that Gnabry will remain in Bavaria next season.

ESPN have reported that the 22-year-old will spend the 2018/19 season playing for the current German champions, with plans to slowly integrate him into the squad. 

"The plan is for him to return at the end of the season and then get integrated with us. That is why we loaned him out for a year so that he can develop by playing regularly," the Bayern Munich CEO was quoted saying about the midfielder. 

Gnabry, 22, has been limited to appearances this season whilst on loan due to his injury problems, making only six starts this campaign. Nonetheless, he has made a positive contribution in this time, providing two goals and an assist.

The Bayern Munich manager expressed his delight for the German international whilst on loan, by saying "Apart from the periods with injuries, we are totally pleased with his performances so far, his two goals against Leipzig are especially fondly remembered."

Julian Nagelsmann's side travel to Stuttgart on Wednesday, which gives his team a chance to leap dramatically up the table should they win. 

