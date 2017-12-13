Big Money! DFB Set Improved Cash Incentives for Reigning Champions Ahead of 2018 World Cup

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

The German national team that will travel to Russia next summer have been given extra motivation in defending their title after agreeing on performance-based bonuses with the Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB).

The reigning world champions will be looking to replicate their success from 2014, where a goal from Mario Götze was enough to crown Die Mannschaft World Cup winners at the Maracanã against Argentina.

Each player from the German national team received €300,000 after winning the World Cup in Brazil, with that figure now increasing should they claim back to back titles in Russia next year.

There will be no bonus for the side making it to the last 16 of the competition, with a €75,000 reward waiting for each player if Germany make it to the quarter-finals.

€125,000 will be the reward for a place in the semi-final, with that figure rising to €150,000 if Germany wins the third-place play-off match.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Should Die Mannschaft reach the final again, their bonus would be €200,000. However, if Joachim Löw can guide his team to consecutive World Cup winners medals, each player would receive a meaty €350,000.


"The opportunity to make national team history and defend the World Cup title is a huge motivation for the players," president Reinhard Grindel said, as reported by the DFB website

"That would go down in history and be worth a very special bonus. It’s clear though, that it is the sporting challenge rather than the financial award that is most important for the players."

Many fans have tipped German to lift the World Cup once again next year, with Die Mannschaft showing their class with a second string side to win the Confederations Cup during the summer.

Although currently injured, the likes of Manuel Neuer and Marco Reus should return to full fitness in time for the competition in Russia, with Germany's first group stage match against Mexico taking place on June 16.

