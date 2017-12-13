Chelsea Legend Lifts Lid Over Salah's Blues Struggles & Tips Liverpool Ace for Superb World Cup

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Didier Drogba has opened up about Mohamed Salah's struggles during his Chelsea days and revealed the key ingredient behind his frightening Liverpool form.

The Blues legend played alongside Salah during the former's second spell at Stamford Bridge, and watched on as the 25-year-old failed to set the Premier League alight following his big money move from Basel.

Speaking to BBC Sport about Salah's troubled time in west London, Drogba explained how the Egypt international would regularly text him about why he couldn't find the back of the net - and expressed his delight at seeing Salah now scoring regularly for the Reds.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

He said: "There was time when he was texting me: 'I don't score, I don't know why.' I said: 'It is just a matter of time and confidence.'

"When you have the confidence, everything can happen and you can see now that he is scoring goals.

"I saw how he improved through the years. He had to go to Italy to perform and then come back to England show that he is the player we always believed he was

"What he has done with the national team as well being able to qualify the country in a very difficult game I think he deserves it."

Salah has plundered 19 goals in his first 24 matches for Liverpool after a £37m transfer from Roma in the summer, and was recently crowned the BBC's 2017 African Footballer of the Year for his displays for clubs and country.

The ex-Fiorentina loanee will play for his nation at next summer's World Cup in Russia and Drogba, a one-time Ivory Coast international, backed Salah to be one of the tournament's biggest stars next June.

He added: "He can bring a lot of his leadership and his experience, that he is learning at Liverpool and with the national team [to the team in Russia].

"You know for him playing in a lot of big competitions will help him to be among the best players in Europe and during the World Cup

"Mo Salah on his own cannot win the World Cup but if all his team-mates are at the level the continent expects them to be, then Mo Salah can be a fantastic player and be one of the stars in this competition."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters