Danny Murphy Says He Would Have Never Left Reds for Barca But Understands Coutinho's Reasoning

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has declared that he would have never been tempted to leave the Reds for Barcelona during his playing days even if he was as good as Philippe Coutinho.

Murphy, who spent seven years with the Merseyside club before heading to Charlton Athletic, says he doesn't blame Coutinho for wanting to leave and he understands why the Brazilian dreams of a move to the Camp Nou.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The former Inter Milan playmaker was courted by the Catalan side all summer and was willing to quit the Anfield side for the La Liga giants, but the Reds held on firmly, rejecting Barca's advances until the transfer window closed.

Speaking to AskFans, Murphy said: “I wasn't angry with Coutinho at all - he's not like me. Liverpool isn't his team.





“I came out with something and people gave me stick - I wouldn't ever leave Liverpool for Barcelona, even if I was as good as Coutinho, because Liverpool was the only place I ever wanted to be.

🇧🇷 Roberto Firmino + Philippe Coutinho = 🔥🔥🔥#UCL winners in 2017/18? pic.twitter.com/4SgJfnAhvS — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 12, 2017

“That's true - that's just me. It doesn't mean that's right - but that's me. But he's not brought up watching Liverpool with his old man.

“The Brazilian lads and Coutinho probably grew up thinking about Barca and Real more than he did Liverpool and United.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“I understand his thinking. I think he dealt with it quite well up until the last point when he was probably pushed into a corner to ask to leave.

“What I do like about Coutinho, apart from his obvious talent, is how he's reacted. There's not this whinging and poor body language. It says a lot about him.

“If I am watching from afar, as Barca or Madrid, you think he's got character. Full marks to him!”